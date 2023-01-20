Dunn notched an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Dunn's eight-game point streak was on the line, but he made it nine when he set up Andre Burakovsky's game-winning tally in overtime. During the franchise-record streak, Dunn has five goals and eight assists. The defenseman has emerged as one of the Kraken's most fantasy-relevant players this season with 34 points, a plus-25 rating, 82 shots on net, 67 hits, 47 blocked shots and 27 PIM through 45 contests. He's one point away from matching his career high.