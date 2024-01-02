Dunn notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in the Winter Classic.

Dunn had a shot from the point that Eeli Tolvanen deflected in at 4:50 of the first period to get the New Year's Day party started in Seattle. Over his last four games, Dunn has two goals and four assists. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to lead the Kraken in scoring with 31 points (12 on the power play), and he's added 72 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances in a top-pairing role.