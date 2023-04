Dunn failed to record a point in Game 4 against the Avalanche on Monday, continuing his playoff-pointless streak.

Dunn is coming off a career year offensively in which he racked up personal bests in goals (14), assists (50) and power-play points (15) but has been unable to find his stride in the postseason. Despite the slump, Dunn continues to feature with the No. 1 power-play unit and will no doubt be eager to break through in Wednesday's Game 5.