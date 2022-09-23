Dunn (upper body) participated in Thursday's practice, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Dunn missed the last four games of 2021-22 with the injury, but he appears good to go to begin this season. The 25-year-old is beyond prospect status but could still see a slight uptick in 2022-23, as he's expected to get first crack at manning the point on the Kraken's top power-play unit. He matched his career high with 35 points in 73 games last year, including a career-best 11 with the man advantage.