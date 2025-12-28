Dunn (upper body) will probably return to the lineup against Philadelphia on Sunday, but he is trending toward being a game-time decision, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Dunn sat out Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings, but it seems like that will be the extent of his absence after he was a full participant in Saturday's practice. He has accounted for five goals, 19 points, 81 shots on net and 38 blocked shots in 34 appearances this season.