Dunn notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Dunn has two goals and three assists over his last eight outings. The 28-year-old defenseman helped out on a Shane Wright tally in the third period of this contest. Dunn continues to offer a decent share of offense as well as a bit of sandpaper on the Kraken's top pairing. For the season, he has 10 goals, 24 points, 82 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 22 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 35 appearances.