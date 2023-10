Dunn logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Dunn had the lone helper on Kailer Yamamoto's first goal with the Kraken. With two assists through four games, Dunn is the only skater with multiple points for Seattle this season. Despite his success on offense, he's also struggled to a minus-6 rating with eight shots on net, four hits and six PIM while remaining on the top pairing.