Dunn notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Dunn has a goal and two helpers during his three-game point streak. He had the secondary assist on Jaden Schwartz's third-period marker. Dunn has had a productive start to the campaign with two goals, eight assists, 22 shots on net, eight hits and seven blocked shots over 12 contests, though he's also sporting a minus-6 rating.