Dunn notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Dunn has six helpers and a plus-5 rating over his last eight outings. The defenseman helped out on Shane Wright's second-period tally as well as Adam Larsson's empty-netter in the third. Dunn is up to 37 points, 128 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-3 rating across 56 appearances. He'll have to remain steady to get back to the 40-point mark for the third year in a row.