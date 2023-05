Dunn notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

All three of Dunn's playoff points have come in the last four games (one goal, two assists). He set up a Tye Kartye goal in the second period on a stretch pass. Dunn has added 19 shots on net, 17 hits, 13 blocked shots, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating through nine postseason outings.