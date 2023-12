Dunn notched an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dunn reached the 20-assist mark when he set up a Kailer Yamamoto tally late in the first period. With a goal and four helpers over his last six games, Dunn has helped the Kraken's offense get back on track recently. The 27-year-old defenseman is at 24 points, 64 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 19 hits, 41 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 31 outings in a top-pairing role.