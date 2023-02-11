Dunn provided two assists, logged four hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Dunn's pair of helpers came in a span of 22 seconds in the third period on goals by Jared McCann (on the power play) and Brandon Tanev. While he's now gone eight games without a goal, Dunn has six assists in that span. The 26-year-old is up to nine tallies, a career-high 30 helpers, 94 shots on goal, 86 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 52 outings during his long-awaited breakout season.