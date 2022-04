Dunn logged an assist and four PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Dunn helped out on a Ryan Donato goal in the first period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Dunn, who is up to the 30-point mark for the second time in his five-year career. The defenseman has added 112 shots on net, 59 PIM, 71 hits, 69 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 68 outings.