Dunn (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus the Kings on Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Dunn was hurt during Monday's clash with the Ducks and will now be sidelined for the second game of the Kraken's back-to-back. Injuries are starting to pile up for Seattle, as the team will also be without Brandon Montour (hand). With Dunn unavailable, Ryker Evans figures to see a significant uptick in ice time, while Cale Fleury should step into the lineup for the first time since Oct. 23 versus the Jets.