Dunn scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Dunn's shot got through Karel Vejmelka, but it took a little help in the form of a failed clearance off the line by a Coyotes defenseman for the puck to get in the net. They all count the same, and this tally was Dunn's first since March 16. The blueliner has 14 tallies, 64 points, 146 shots on net, 111 hits, 76 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a plus-29 rating through 78 appearances.