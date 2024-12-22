Dunn scored a power-play goal, blocked two shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dunn ended a three-game slump with the tally. He's gone minus-8 over his last four contests, a span in which the Kraken have gotten outscored 17-4. Dunn plays big minutes on the top pairing, so it's natural his plus-minus will take a hit when the team struggles. The defenseman more than makes up for it with offense -- he has five goals, six assists and 35 shots on net through 15 appearances in 2024-25, including four power-play points.