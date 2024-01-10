Dunn scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Dunn extended his point streak to six games (four goals, five assists), and he's earned three power-play points in that span. The defenseman has been fairly steady on offense this season, and the Kraken's overall improved play of late has raised his ceiling. He's at eight goals, 34 points (13 on the power play), 77 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 40 appearances. Dunn is on pace to best his career high of 64 points from last season.