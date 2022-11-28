Dunn scored a goal and recorded a team-best plus-3 rating during Sunday's 5-4 victory over the host Ducks.

Dunn demonstrated why the Ducks' defense has struggled this season, entering Sunday's matchup ranked 31st in goals against per game (4.19). The 26-year-old defenseman skated unchecked for nearly 20 feet from a stride inside the blue line to the high slot area. He had all four corners of the net to exploit, choosing the blocker-side to score with 27 seconds left in the first period, giving the Kraken a 3-1 advantage. Dunn added three shots and two hits during the Kraken's fifth straight win.