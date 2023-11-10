Dunn notched two assists, two shots on goal, four hits, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Dunn helped out on Jaden Schwartz's opening goal and Matty Beniers' power-play tally in the middle frame. Late in the game, Dunn was felled on a blocked shot, and he didn't see the ice as the Kraken looked to protect a late lead, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports. The defenseman has a goal and four assists over his last five games, but if he misses a practice session before Saturday's game versus the Oilers, there may be some concern for his status. Dunn has 12 points (six on the power play), 26 shots on net, 12 hits, 11 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 14 appearances this season.