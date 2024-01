Dunn (undisclosed) will be available against Chicago on Wednesday, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Dunn will be back in the lineup after missing the previous four contests due to his undisclosed injury. In his last 15 outings, the 27-year-old blueliner racked up four goals and 10 assists, including four power-play points. He should retake his place with one of the power-play units, which should help bolster his fantasy value.