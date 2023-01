Dunn scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Dunn set a franchise record when he extended his point streak to eight games (five tallies, seven assists). His third-period goal briefly gave the Kraken some life, but the Oilers answered a minute later to regain control. Dunn is up to nine goals, 33 points, 78 shots on net, 65 hits, 44 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 44 outings this season.