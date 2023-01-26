Dunn registered a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Dunn helped out on tallies by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eeli Tolvanen in the contest. Saturday's loss to the Avalanche ended Dunn's point streak at nine games, but he's been one of the best blueliners in the league in January with 17 points in 13 outings. He's at a career-high 36 points (nine goals, 27 helpers) through just 47 appearances this season. He's added a plus-28 rating, 86 shots on net, 72 hits and 52 blocked shots.