Dunn logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Dunn set up Eeli Tolvanen for the empty-net goal to put a cherry on top of the win that snapped the Kraken's eight-game losing streak. Despite the team's recent struggles, Dunn has provided five points, including two on the power play, over his last nine games. For the season, the 27-year-old has 23 points (10 on the power play), 63 shots on net, 41 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 30 contests.