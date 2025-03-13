Dunn registered a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Dunn has five helpers over six games in March, but this was his first power-play point since Feb. 8 versus the Flames. The defenseman set up Matty Beniers' game-tying goal late in the third period. Dunn is up to 31 points (nine on the power play), 111 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 46 appearances. The Kraken have had a tough year, but Dunn continues to be a reliable source of offense from the blue line, though this is the second year in a row where he's missed substantial time due to injuries.