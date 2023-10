Dunn registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Dunn set up Jared McCann's game-winning tally in overtime. The helper ended a two-game mini-slump for Dunn. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to eight points (five on the power play), 16 shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 10 contests. While he's been on the second power-play unit, the Kraken spread out the talent enough that both units get their looks.