Dunn registered an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Dunn has put together a strong December, recording 10 points over 12 games. He set up Kailer Yamamoto early in the first period to help the Kraken grab an early lead. Dunn is up to five goals, 24 assists, 69 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 21 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 36 appearances. He should continue to be a fixture on the top pairing and first power-play unit.