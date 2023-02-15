Dunn registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

Dunn set up Jared McCann's shot, which went in after bouncing off of two Jets late in the second period. With four helpers over his last four games, Dunn is back on track after a brief slump around the All-Star break. The defenseman has reached the 40-point mark for the first time in his career, and he's matched his career high of 11 power-play points. He's also produced 96 shots on goal, 69 hits, 60 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 54 contests.