Dunn scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

His goal, which came midway through the second, stood as the winner. Dunn has six points (one goal, five assists) in his last four games. His 24 points in 37 games have him on a blazing 50-plus point pace, which would obliterate his career-best 35 set in 2018-19 and equaled last year.