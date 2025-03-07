Dunn posted an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Dunn set up Adam Larsson for the game's opening goal just 32 seconds in. With a goal and three helpers over his last four outings, Dunn has been steady on offense. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 29 points, 100 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 43 contests this season. While a long shot, he could still reach the 40-point mark for the third year in a row with a strong finish to the campaign.