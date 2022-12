Dunn recorded an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Dunn helped out on Jordan Eberle's second-period marker. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Dunn, a slump that cost him his spot on the top power-play unit with the return of Justin Schultz (upper body) on Sunday. Dunn is up to 17 points, 46 shots on net, 38 hits, 33 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 30 contests overall, and he's at little risk of losing his top-four role.