Dunn scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-3, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

Dunn has a trio of multi-point efforts in his last four games, racking up two goals, five assists and a plus-10 rating in that span. The defenseman's two points Saturday came in the third period as the Kraken ran away with the win. The 26-year-old has six tallies, 20 helpers, 64 shots on net, 57, hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating in 38 contests. For managers who have waited years for Dunn's breakout campaign, it looks like it's here now.