Dunn logged an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Dunn's helper extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four helpers). He also posted season highs in hits and blocks with an all-around strong showing. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to seven points (three on the power play), 13 shots on net, eight blocks, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating in 10 contests this year.