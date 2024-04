Dunn (undisclosed) remains day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Coyotes, according to Alison Lukan of Root Sports.

Dunn was a late scratch for Friday's 3-1 win over Anaheim. He is considered doubtful for Tuesday's contest after sitting out Monday's practice. Dunn has compiled 11 goals, 46 points, 120 shots on net and 64 blocked shots in 59 appearances this season.