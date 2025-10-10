Dunn scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Dunn battled an undisclosed injury during the preseason, but he was able to handle a top-four role Thursday, playing 19:54 in the win. He scored the Kraken's first goal of the season just 2:21 into the game. The 28-year-old defenseman has plenty of fantasy potential, though it may be a bit much to ask him to replicate his career year of 64 points from 2022-23. He had 39 points over 62 outings in 2024-25, and he should be able to push over the 40-point threshold if he can stay healthy this year. At his best, Dunn is a steady offensive defenseman who can provide decent totals in PIM and blocked shots as well.