Dunn scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Dunn has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games with a goal and two assists in that span. He's cooled off after a hot first half of January, but he's still seeing big minutes in a top-pairing role and on the power play. Dunn is up to eight goals, 34 points, 119 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating across 55 appearances this season. He's just five points shy of matching his total from 62 outings in 2024-25, and he already has a career-best 19 power-play points on his ledger.