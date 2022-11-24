Dunn scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, went plus-5, logged four hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Dunn did a little bit of everything in this one. He was in on the Kraken's first two goals and put on a solid show at both ends of the ice. The 26-year-old blueliner has a goal and three assists in his last four games, and he's up to three tallies, 12 points (five on the power play), 30 shots on net, 24 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 19 contests overall.