Dunn logged an assist, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Dunn's assist came on a Jared McCann goal just two seconds after a power play expired. While Dunn is on a four-game point streak (two goals, three assists), he's also gone minus-6 in that span as the Kraken's top pairing has lost some of its defensive sturdiness lately. The 26-year-old is at 11 goals, 34 helpers, 109 shots on net, 96 hits, 63 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 61 outings.