Dunn logged two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

This was Dunn's first multi-point effort since Dec. 10 against the Kings. He's been productive lately, especially on the power play -- he has earned nine points, including eight on the power play, over his last 13 contests. For the season, the defenseman is at 23 points (13 with the man advantage), 88 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 40 appearances in his usual top-four role.