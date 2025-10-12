Dunn logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Dunn has three points, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating over two games to begin the season. The 28-year-old blueliner has looked no worse for wear after missing time late in the preseason due to an undisclosed injury. Injuries have cost him major portions of the last two seasons, and that may have caused some fantasy managers to forget what he can do when healthy. He's in a position to succeed as a top-four blueliner with ample power-play time.