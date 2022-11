Dunn notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Dunn set up a Jordan Eberle goal in the first period. The helper was Dunn's first power-play point in eight games, though he continues to see time on the top unit. The 26-year-old blueliner has two goals, seven assists, 23 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 16 outings this season, playing a large role in the Kraken's top four.