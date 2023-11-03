Dunn scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Dunn's goal in the third period gave the Kraken some breathing room. The defenseman has a goal and an assist over his last two games, giving up two tallies and nine points through 11 contests overall. He's added 19 shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. While he's had less success defensively early in 2023-24, Dunn's offense remains in great form after he broke out with 64 points in 81 outings a year ago.