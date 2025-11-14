Dunn scored a goal, served two assists, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

This was Dunn's first multi-point effort since Oct. 11 versus the Golden Knights. He had a hand in the Kraken's first three goals, all of which wiped out one-goal deficits. Dunn is up to three goals, nine assists, 44 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 17 outings. He's topped the 60-point mark once in his career, in his last fully healthy season in 2022-23, so this pace is sustainable as injuries don't affect his campaign.