Dunn scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Dunn contributed on three straight goals as the Kraken built up a lead in the first and second periods. The goal was his first of the year, and he's up to five points (three on the power play) through five contests. This was also the first game in which he finished with a positive rating, improving to minus-3 in that category with 12 shots on net, four hits, six PIM and two blocked shots.