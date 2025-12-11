Dunn scored a goal on three shots and added two assists, all on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Dunn had a hand in the Kraken's first two goals before giving them the win at 1:21 of overtime. This was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 13 versus the Jets. The 29-year-old defenseman has five points over his last six outings, but the Kraken's lackluster offense in that stretch has played a role in his lower scoring totals. For the season, Dunn is at five goals, 17 points (eight on the power play), 65 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 28 appearances.