Dunn scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Dunn had a quick shot after a faceoff win, and the puck glanced off a Flyer before beating Carter Hart to tie the game at 1-1 in the third period. With five points over his last three outings, Dunn ends December on a high note. He's up to six tallies, a team-leading 30 points, 71 shots on net, 43 PIM, 31 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 37 appearances.