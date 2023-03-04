Dunn notched two power-play assists in Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

He helped set up Jared McCann for the Kraken's opening tally midway through the second period, then had a hand in Alexander Wennberg's game-winner in the third. Dunn extended his point streak to five games in the process, and the 26-year-old blueliner continues to add to a breakout campaign, racking up 11 goals and a career-high 47 points through 62 contests -- including a career-best 13 points (all assists) with the man advantage.