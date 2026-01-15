Dunn picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

It's the third multi-point performance in the last five games for Dunn. The 29-year-old blueliner had a quiet start to the season, but over his last 17 games Dunn has delivered two goals and 13 points, with most of that production (one goal and nine assists) coming on the power play. His 15 PP points on the season is already just one back of the career high he set in 2023-24.