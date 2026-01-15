Kraken's Vince Dunn: Two helpers against New Jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dunn picked up two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.
It's the third multi-point performance in the last five games for Dunn. The 29-year-old blueliner had a quiet start to the season, but over his last 17 appearances, he has delivered two goals and 13 points, with most of that production (one goal and nine assists) coming on the power play. His 15 power-play points on the season are already just one shy of the career high he set in 2023-24.
