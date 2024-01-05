Dunn notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Senators.

Dunn set up Tomas Tatar's goal in the second period before burying a rink-long empty-netter in the third, sealing the Seattle win. The 27-year-old Dunn extended his point streak to five games -- he has three goals and five assists in that span. He's up to seven goals and 33 points through 39 games this season after tallying a career-best 64 points last year.