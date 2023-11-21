Dunn scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Dunn blasted in the Kraken's first goal off a faceoff win by Alexander Wennberg. In the second period, Dunn set up Jordan Eberle's game-tying goal to make it 2-2. With a goal and seven helpers over his last seven games, Dunn is showing no pressure on the first year of his new contract. The defenseman is up to 18 points, 40 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 14 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 20 appearances.